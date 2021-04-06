CWV Chain Market Cap Reaches $10.65 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $10.65 million and $16,341.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00293482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00104340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00771198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012070 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

