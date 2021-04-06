CyberVein Market Cap Hits $282.91 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One CyberVein coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberVein has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. CyberVein has a market cap of $282.91 million and $6.23 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CyberVein

CVT is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling CyberVein

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

