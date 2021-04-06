Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.01

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and traded as low as $2.25. Cypress Environmental Partners shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 47,647 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Environmental Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $27.99 million, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.51.
Cypress Environmental Partners Company Profile (NYSE:CELP)
Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. provides independent inspection, integrity, and support services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services (PIS), Pipeline & Process Services (PPS), and Water and Environmental Services (WES). The PIS segment offers inspection and integrity services on a various infrastructure assets, including midstream pipelines, gathering systems, and distribution systems.
