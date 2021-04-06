D.R. Horton Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 33,417 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the average volume of 9,547 call options.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 175.7% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 198,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.28. 30,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,272,872. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $92.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

