DA Davidson Increases Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $54.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

DCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.06. 11,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -390.91. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,128,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,875,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,627,318 shares of company stock worth $298,183,991 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accenture plc bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,090,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $201,715,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.