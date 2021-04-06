DAEX Price Hits $0.0133 on Top Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. DAEX has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $207,663.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 19% against the dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00057872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $389.43 or 0.00668318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.27 or 0.00075968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00030658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

