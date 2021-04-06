DAO Maker Trading Down 0.4% This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $112.03 million and $5.75 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for $6.83 or 0.00011722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00074169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00288834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00108184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.22 or 0.00755445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011790 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

