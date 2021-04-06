DAOBet (BET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $339.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOBet has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $339.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,717.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $660.76 or 0.01144813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $268.61 or 0.00465393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00061619 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

