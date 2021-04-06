DAOBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.01 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAOBet has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $1,209.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,802.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.56 or 0.01143755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.02 or 0.00467702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001907 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001143 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.