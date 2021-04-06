DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $14.44 million and $179,695.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,123.02 or 0.99950211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00037097 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010475 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00098746 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DAOstack Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

