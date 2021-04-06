Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.33. 12,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 496,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities upgraded Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $543.64 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.10 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daseke in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

