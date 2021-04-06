Dash Market Capitalization Tops $2.82 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $280.33 or 0.00482418 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $1.40 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005516 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00028537 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.20 or 0.04495325 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,065,532 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

