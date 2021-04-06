DATA (DTA) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.88 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, DATA has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. DATA has a market cap of $17.88 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00057725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.68 or 0.00671107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

DATA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

