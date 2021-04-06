Datacoin (DTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $23,113.66 and approximately $11.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019832 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.