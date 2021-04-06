Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Up 7.2%

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.35 and last traded at $89.20. Approximately 184,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,792,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.24.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,934.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,496,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,350,425 shares of company stock valued at $138,926,004. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

