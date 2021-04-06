Datamine (DAM) Price Reaches $0.13

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $551,905.19 and $26,526.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00067261 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003640 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000088 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 4,308,393 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

