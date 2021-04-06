Datarius Credit (DTRC) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Datarius Credit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Datarius Credit has a total market cap of $122,007.15 and $179.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00020777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.09 or 0.00662370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 159,756,076 coins. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io . The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

