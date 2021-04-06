Datum (DAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.22 Million

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Datum coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Datum has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $496,466.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00057704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00673230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

