David Fisher Sells 27,951 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20.

Shares of Enova International stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $41.06.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Enova International by 1,152.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Enova International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enova International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

