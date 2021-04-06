David Fisher Sells 27,951 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 27,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $999,807.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,928,053.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 13th, David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20.
Shares of Enova International stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $41.06.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Enova International by 1,152.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Enova International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Enova International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enova International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.
ENVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
