David J. Vitale Purchases 5,000 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Stock

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DNP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 29,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,567. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

