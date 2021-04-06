DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,937 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.27% of DaVita worth $35,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,843,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,407,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 268,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $106.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.