Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Tops $3.63 on Major Exchanges

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $212.11 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 351.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00006255 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dawn Protocol

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 58,353,054 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

