DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00653852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.