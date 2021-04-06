Decentral Games (DG) One Day Volume Hits $2.63 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Decentral Games token can currently be purchased for $398.96 or 0.00684102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $76.22 million and $2.63 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00073977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00284015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005867 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00103393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.31 or 0.00748147 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00030391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,285.98 or 0.99943453 BTC.

Decentral Games Token Profile

Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,056 tokens. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

Decentral Games Token Trading

