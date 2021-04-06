Decentraland (MANA) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $266.61 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00057525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.37 or 0.00702740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,486,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,115,813 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

