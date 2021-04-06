Decentraland Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $266.61 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00057525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.37 or 0.00702740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00076287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,486,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,115,813 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

