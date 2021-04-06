Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0664 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $19.75 million and $1.18 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00059355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.62 or 0.00661123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00079027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00031258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

