Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,438.66

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,438.66 ($44.93) and traded as high as GBX 3,472 ($45.36). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,442 ($44.97), with a volume of 85,823 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,454.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,438.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 11.11 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

In other news, insider Alison Platt bought 603 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, with a total value of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

