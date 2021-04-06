Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,111,240. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $331.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $128.17 and a 12 month high of $345.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

