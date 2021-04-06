DECOIN Price Tops $0.0932 on Top Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $148,050.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004627 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.31 or 0.00945423 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019357 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,323,370 coins and its circulating supply is 54,569,267 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

