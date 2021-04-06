DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $379.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019986 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 95.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,454,544 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

