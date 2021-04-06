DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $2.63 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.63 or 0.00004514 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $11.89 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00288603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.96 or 0.00759913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00030063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012286 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,519,961 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

