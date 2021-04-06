Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,391 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,257,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

