Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,109 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IEFA stock opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

