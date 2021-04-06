Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 59,399 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,971,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,066,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 755.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 470,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,953,000 after purchasing an additional 415,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,762,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.