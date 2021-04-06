Defined Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $82.83 and a twelve month high of $144.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.70 and a 200-day moving average of $125.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

