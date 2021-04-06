Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,888 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM opened at $153.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $469.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

