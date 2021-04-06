Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 879,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,836,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.