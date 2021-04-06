Defined Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,824 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

IXN opened at $320.43 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $181.69 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

