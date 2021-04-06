Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.2% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,412,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after acquiring an additional 332,755 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $18,513,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,259.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 239,608 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,448,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,583,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.

