Dego Finance Market Cap Hits $134.46 Million (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Dego Finance has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $15.62 or 0.00026935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $134.46 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

