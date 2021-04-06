DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 568,124 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 669.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 568,124 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.20% of TE Connectivity worth $77,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TEL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,299. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $136.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

