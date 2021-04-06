DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 85,595 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,064,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 85,595 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.18% of Amgen worth $243,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 267,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $251.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,028. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.85 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.57.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

