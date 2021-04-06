DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,113,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,982 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $82,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

NYSE D traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.11. 12,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,792. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,820.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

