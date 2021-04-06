DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $165,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

NYSE TMO traded up $6.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $471.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,071. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $458.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.52 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

