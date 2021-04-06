DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 308,206 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,267,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,206 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $352,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.34. 68,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,634. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $432.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

