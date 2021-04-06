DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 44,013 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $100,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $507.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $512.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $255.24 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,570,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

