DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,870 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $160,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.94. 39,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,740. The company has a market cap of $363.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total transaction of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

