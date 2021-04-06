DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $164,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 146,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,174 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.87.

NYSE:HON traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.22. 33,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.06 and a 200 day moving average of $197.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $220.11. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

