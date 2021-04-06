DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 793,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,746 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of PayPal worth $185,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist increased their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.96. The company had a trading volume of 77,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.26 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

